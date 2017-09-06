Hurricane Jose forms in Atlantic, far from land

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Jose has formed in the open Atlantic, far from land and well east of Hurricane Irma.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Jose poses no immediate threat to land. But meteorologists warn the storm’s path could change.
Jose has winds of 75 mph (120 kph) and is quickly strengthening.
