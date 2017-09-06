CONCORD (KRON) — Concord police are looking for a suspected car burglary on Wednesday.
Police are looking for Lenny Cabrera.
Officers say they spotted him in a parking garage at Sun Valley Shopping Center Tuesday night while investigating multiple car break-ins.
He then took off and police lost him after a brief chase.
Cabrera was last seen in a black 2016 Chrysler 300.
The license plate is 7pVK445.
If you have seen him or the car, Concord police would like to hear from you.
