CONCORD (KRON) — Concord police are looking for a suspected car burglary on Wednesday.

Police are looking for Lenny Cabrera.

Officers say they spotted him in a parking garage at Sun Valley Shopping Center Tuesday night while investigating multiple car break-ins.

He then took off and police lost him after a brief chase.

Cabrera was last seen in a black 2016 Chrysler 300.

The license plate is 7pVK445.

If you have seen him or the car, Concord police would like to hear from you.

