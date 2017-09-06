ALAMEDA (KRON) — Police are investigating a possible hate crime after a noose was found on Alameda High School’s campus on Tuesday.

At 4 p.m., administrators found a rope tied into a noose on a fence that surrounds the tennis courts on Encinal Avenue.

The noose was hanging on the external side of the fence along the sidewalk.

The school sent out a call to parents at around 4:30 p.m. They also contacted Alameda Police, who are now investigating it as a hate crime.

It’s unknown if it was a student who made the noose.

Recently, police have been investigating various hate crimes in Alameda.

A Jewish Temple on Bay Farm was vandalized by a rock thrower in August.

Also in August, a man found anti-Islam flyers littered on the sidewalk of an Alameda street. The cards featured swastikas and a threat to kill Muslims.

Alameda High School was recently under fire for not doing enough when a student received anti-Semitic text messages from classmates.

