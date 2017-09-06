Novato student arrested for threatening school

By and Published:


NOVATO (KRON)–Police are making extra patrols at a Novato middle school after a student was arrested Tuesday evening for threatening the school.

KRON4’s Will Tran reported that the student, a 12-year-old boy, attended Sinaloa Middle School.

Police have yet to release the details of the threat but did search the boy’s home and locker where they found several fake guns.

The boy was charged with making criminal threats and was suspended.

The school’s assistant principal told Will Tran that an email and automated phone call was sent immediately to parents when they learned of an arrest.

Nearly 800 students attend Sinaloa Middle School.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s