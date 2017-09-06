Novato student arrested for threatening school



NOVATO (KRON)–Police are making extra patrols at a Novato middle school after a student was arrested Tuesday evening for threatening the school.

KRON4’s Will Tran reported that the student, a 12-year-old boy, attended Sinaloa Middle School.

Police have yet to release the details of the threat but did search the boy’s home and locker where they found several fake guns.

The boy was charged with making criminal threats and was suspended.

The school’s assistant principal told Will Tran that an email and automated phone call was sent immediately to parents when they learned of an arrest.

Nearly 800 students attend Sinaloa Middle School.

