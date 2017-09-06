QB Brian Hoyer says he's having his most fun ever with 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Brian Hoyer has bounced between seven teams during nine seasons in the NFL handling a variety of different roles.

From clipboard holder in New England for Tom Brady to start his career to being a late-season fill-in for Arizona to a stint as a starter in Cleveland that was derailed by injuries to opportunities to share time as starter in Houston and Chicago.

His situation this year in San Francisco is somewhat unique for him. He was signed as a free agent in March and immediately named the starter and the team hasn’t wavered since in the commitment to Hoyer for 2017.