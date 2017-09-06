Raiders' Del Rio brushes aside Janikowski question

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) Oakland coach Jack Del Rio brushed aside a question regarding rumors that the Raiders had given Sebastian Janikowski an ultimatum to take a pay cut and said concerns over the kicker’s health are what prompted the team to hold tryouts this week.

Speaking to reporters before practice Wednesday, Del Rio would not say specifically what is ailing Janikowski and said he is hopeful the kicker will play Sunday when the Raiders open the regular season at Tennessee.

“I’m not good about forecasting things,” Del Rio said. “We’ll see how he goes through the work week. There was concern early in the week that we’ll need to see how he does, how he responds. We had some kickers come in here to make sure that we’re prepared in the case that he’s not able to go that we’re covered. That’s really it.”

