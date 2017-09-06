Ray Lewis: Kaepernick’s girlfriend’s tweet cost him a job with Ravens

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Baltimore Ravens almost signed Colin Kaepernick but backed off because a tweet sent out by the former 49ers quarterback’s girlfriend, according to Ray Lewis.

Lewis said he had discussions with Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti about Kaepernick Tuesday night on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL.”

Kaepernick became the center of controversy when he refused to stand for the National Anthem. He hasn’t gotten a job since he opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March.

Lewis said the Ravens were close to signing Kaepernick.

“We were going to close the deal to sign him,” Lewis said. “Steve Bisciotti said, ‘I want to hear Colin Kaepernick speak to let me know that he wants to play football.'”

“And it never happens because that picture comes up the next day.”

On Aug. 2 Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa Diab, sent out a tweet comparing a picture of Lewis with his arms around Bisciotti to a scene from “Django Unchained,” where a slave is hugging his master.

“His girl [Diab] goes out and put out this racist gesture and doesn’t know we are in the back office about to try to get this guy sign,” Lewis said. “Steve Bisciotti has said it himself: ‘How can you crucify Ray Lewis when Ray Lewis is the one calling for Colin Kaepernick?'”

