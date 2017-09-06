San Jose police investigating deadly shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON)–San Jose police are investigating a reported homicide that occurred in the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday.
Around 9:09 p.m. a man was shot in the 1900 block of Story Road and Sunset Avenue.
According to police, the victim was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
An unknown suspect fled the scene officer said.
