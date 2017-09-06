San Rafael man accused of sexually abusing 2 children

SAN RAFAEL (KRON)–On Thursday, San Rafael police arrested a man who was accused of sexually abusing two girls, police said.

According to the San Rafael Police Department, in August an investigation was launched into a report of sexual abuse by and two minors.

Officers interviewed the two victims and people close to the suspect to determine facts and extent of the reported abuse, police said.

The victims told police, the suspect, Abraham Elisio Vargas Lopez of San Raefel, suffered abuse on multiple occasions in 2007.

He is believed to be an acquaintance.

Police arrested Lopez on Thursday around 6:00 a.m. and he was booked on four counts of Lewd Acts with a Child Under 14 Years of Age.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES