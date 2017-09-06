San Rafael man accused of sexually abusing 2 children

By Published:

SAN RAFAEL (KRON)–On Thursday, San Rafael police arrested a man who was accused of sexually abusing two girls, police said.

According to the San Rafael Police Department, in August an investigation was launched into a report of sexual abuse by and two minors.

Officers interviewed the two victims and people close to the suspect to determine facts and extent of the reported abuse, police said.

The victims told police, the suspect, Abraham Elisio Vargas Lopez of San Raefel, suffered abuse on multiple occasions in 2007.

He is believed to be an acquaintance.

Police arrested Lopez on Thursday around 6:00 a.m. and he was booked on four counts of Lewd Acts with a Child Under 14 Years of Age.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s