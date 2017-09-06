Scientists invent new pink chocolate

(KRON/CNN) — It’s time for dark, milk, and white chocolate to step aside.

Scientists have invented a new chocolate called “Ruby.”

It’s pink, and it has a fruity, berry-like flavor.

The Swiss cocoa maker says the chocolate is made from the ruby cocoa bean and has no berry flavoring or color added.

The new chocolate comes 80 years after white chocolate was introduced to the market.

