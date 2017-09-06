Seahawks’ Bennett: Las Vegas Police threatened to ‘blow my f—ing head off’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Seattle Seahawks’ defensive end Michael Bennett said he’s considering a civil rights lawsuit against Las Vegas police following an aggressive incident last month on the Las Vegas Strip.

Bennett claims he was profiled, abused, and threatened because he is African-American.

In an open letter posted this morning on Twitter, Bennett wrote he was in Las Vegas August 26th to attend the Mayweather-McGregor. Hours after the bout, outside of Drai’s nightclub, a loud sound was heard which sounded like gunshots. Bennett said he was scared for his safety and ran from the sound, but was stopped at gunpoint by a police officer who ordered him to the ground and threatened to “blow my f—ing head off” if he moved.

Bennett wrote that he was “terrified and confused.”

“A second officer came over and forcefully jammed his knee into my back, making it difficult for me to breathe,” wrote Bennett. “They then cinched the handcuffs on my wrists so tight that my fingers went numb.”

Bennett claims he repeatedly asked officers for clarification, and tried to assert his rights, but that his pleas were ignored while officers waited to confirm his identity.

Bennett, who is listed at 6’4″, 274 lbs. for the Seahawks, said he feared for his life.

“All I could think of was ‘I’m going to die for no other reason than I am black and my skin color is somehow a threat. My life flashed before my eyes as I thought of my (daughters).”

Bennett was not arrested. He claims officers gave him no justification for the incident.

Bennett has been an outspoken supporter of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose high-profile protest over the treatment of minorities by law enforcement made him a lightning rod in the NFL. Bennett said such treatment is why he has sat during the national anthem before games and will continue to do so.

“Equality doesn’t live in this country and no matter how much money you make, what job title you have, or how much you give, when you are seen as a N—-, you will be treated that way,” Bennett wrote.

Bennett said he has retained Oakland civil rights attorney John Burris to investigate and said he will consider filing a lawsuit if his constitutional rights were violated.

