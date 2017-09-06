The World According to Gary: J.J. Watt raises $20 million for Hurricane Harvey victims



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about J.J. Watt bringing in big bucks for flood victims and Hurricane Irma forcing NFL teams to reschedule.

Houston Texans defensive end, J.J. Watt, has raised $20 million dollars for victims impacted by Hurricane Harvey. The football player began his effort last week with the initial goal of $200,000. Big names like Ellen Degeneres and Walmart have donated to his cause.

Hurricane Irma has set sights on Florida. The Category 5 storm has forced the NFL to push back the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. The game originally scheduled for Sunday will now take place in Week 11 on November 19th.

One of the most memorable lines from Draymond’s speech during the Warrior’s Championship parade was when he showered the team’s General Manager, Bob Myers with praise. Myers loved the shout out so much, that he made it his ringtone.

