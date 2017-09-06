PETALUMA (KRON) — A father and child were hurt after the dad’s parked car started rolling backward as he was removing the boy from his car seat in Petaluma on Wednesday morning, officers said.

California Highway Patrol officers got a call about a pedestrian crash on Emerald Drive at around 10:40 a.m. Officers say a man pulled his Ford Escape into a nursery and got out of the car.

When the driver went to the back door to unbuckle his 3-year-old child from his car seat, the car started to roll backward. The car was not in park at the time, police said.

“As it did [rolled backward], the father was caught behind the open rear door. He fell to the ground and pulled the child out as he did. As a result, the child was struck by the front wheel,” officers said in a press release.

The dad was not run over but suffered moderate injuries. But the child suffered moderate to major injuries, officers said.

The investigation is still underway.

The child is recovering at Oakland’s Children’s Hospital.

