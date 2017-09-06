LAS VEGAS (KRON/CNN) — Dramatic new video has come out in a kidnapping case from California’s Central Coast; it shows the victim seeking help at a hotel outside of Las Vegas.

The suspect, who police say is the woman’s ex-boyfriend, was arrested a short time later.

New pictures show how the woman saved herself with help of some alert employees.

The suspect in a California kidnapping was arrested Tuesday evening in Las Vegas, according to Henderson Police.

Joseph Hetzel, 52, was arrested at the Dotty’s Gaming and Spirits on the 100 block of East Bruner Avenue near St. Rose Parkway at around 6:00 p.m. without incident, police said.

Police were told that Hetzel may have returned to the Henderson area at around 5:30 p.m. After following up on leads, officers found a stolen vehicle, taken from Mesquite, Nevada on East Bruner Avenue, HPD said.

A witness inside the Dotty’s said that Hetzel entered the business and didn’t want anything to drink. Hetzel proceeded to sit down and gamble on a video slot machine, according to the witness, who did not want to be identified.

About 20 minutes later, an undercover police officer entered the business disguised as a customer. Then two more undercover officers entered Dotty’s and tackle Hetzel to the ground, leading to a successful arrest, the witness added.

Further investigation leads to finding, identifying and arresting Hetzel, police said. He was transported and booked into Henderson Detention Center on a warrant out of Santa Barbara, California.

Melissa Villalba, the kidnapping victim’s daughter, said her family was very relieved to find out that Hetzel had been arrested.

“We were told he might be near my home. We were warned he was in the area. We were thankful we weren’t in the area and that everybody is safe and my mom is so relieved. I could see the weight lifted off her shoulders that he was caught,” Villalba said.

Villalba also added that her mother was grateful for the public’s help.

“My mom is very thankful for the help of the two hotel clerks at Railroad Pass and the Starbucks incident because some refused to give help,” she said.

On Monday, two hours after a distress call to her daughter, 55-year-old Virginia Paris showed up at Railroad Pass Casino telling staff she was kidnapped. Surveillance video showed Paris calmly walking into the casino and approaching the check-in desk.

The clerk, Danielle Jacobsen, said Paris appeared calm. She said Paris told her to pretend she was checking her into a room, but that she had been kidnapped and needed help.

“She was like, ‘I need you to please do this quickly.’ Get a hold of my security team is all I could think of,” Jacobsen said.

Security guards quickly came out and formed a perimeter around Paris, Jacobsen said. Once they established her identity, they escorted her to a back room for safety.

Surveillance footage showed her suspected kidnapper, Joseph Hetzel, watching Paris’s every move through the glass doors.

“The guy was actually looking in the glass here and when he realized that she had been shepherded off the floor here, he took off,” General Manager Joseph Wilcock said.

Paris told police Hetzel may be heading to Utah. Police said he was armed and dangerous, warned anyone who not to approach him but instead to call police immediately.

Hetzel took off in Paris’ 2015 black Chrysler 200. The car was found abandoned in Mesquite.

HPD said he’ll face charges in California, not in Nevada.

