VIDEO: Oakland task force heading to Florida to help Hurricane Irma victims

OAKLAND (KRON) — As Floridians nervously watch the approach of Hurricane Irma, rescue crews and first responders from across the country are preparing to move into the state to help.

That includes a team from the Bay Area.

California Task Force 4 based in Oakland will be deploying Thursday, less than a week after returning from search-and-rescue efforts in Texas.

KRON4’s Charles Clifford talked with the task force.

Watch the above video to see Charles’ full report.

