OAKLAND (KRON) — As Floridians nervously watch the approach of Hurricane Irma, rescue crews and first responders from across the country are preparing to move into the state to help.
That includes a team from the Bay Area.
California Task Force 4 based in Oakland will be deploying Thursday, less than a week after returning from search-and-rescue efforts in Texas.
KRON4’s Charles Clifford talked with the task force.
Watch the above video to see Charles’ full report.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- CHARLES MANSON FOLLOWER GRANTED PAROLE
- RAY LEWIS: TWEET COST KAEPERNICK JOB WITH RAVENS
- VIDEO: LAS VEGAS POLICE HANDCUFF SEAHAWKS’ BENNETT
- 15-YEAR-OLD SUSPECTED OF STARTING OREGON FIRE
- MAN ARRESTED FOR SHOOTING DEER TO DEATH
- NOOSE FOUND AT EAST BAY HIGH SCHOOL
- DONATE TO KRON4’S HARVEY RELIEF FUND