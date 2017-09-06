SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As Irma intensifies, it is becoming clear the people there will need help.

One of the aid groups helping victims of Harvey is the Salvation Army, which already has crews helping with Harvey relief efforts. It is a busy time.

“The most important thing, of course, is to be ready and that means having a bag packed,” Salvation Army Director of Emergency and Disaster Services John McKnight said.

His bags are packed and he’s ready to go.

McKnight heads the Golden State Division of the Salvation Army, covering 19 counties throughout Central California.

He is ready to send nine of his members to lead the disaster response in Florida.

Irma looks mean and mighty, so the team will mobilize within the week.

“The number of people we are going to need for these responses is unprecedented,” McKnight said.

Teams are already helping with Harvey relief efforts, with emotional support and food.

“Each team is doing 20,000 meals a day,” McKnight said.

The Navy veteran could get the call to head to Florida at any time. His suitcase is always set.

His sneakers are laced up. His trusted pillow is packed up. He will need comfort during those nights spent in shelters when rest is much needed.

While the Salvation Army is stretched out, at the same time, if a disaster hits California, crews are prepared to help at home.

“I don’t want to send everybody that I have because we need people here locally who can respond to disasters that can happen right here in our own community,” McKnight said.

John knows when the call comes, he’ll be ready. The work will be hard, but rewarding.

“Even in those hard moments, we see the best come out of (people),” McKnight said.

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers and training starts soon.

If you would like to help out, you can call the Salvation Army Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (415)-553-3500.

The training is on Friday, Sept. 22 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

