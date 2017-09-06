LAS VEGAS (KRON) – Video has been released of the Las Vegas Police incident involving Seattle Seahawks‘ defensive end Michael Bennett.

Bennett accused Las Vegas police of racially motivated excessive force after he says he was threatened at gunpoint following a report that shots were heard at a casino hotel.

TMZSports obtained a video that shows Bennett being handcuffed by police while lying face down on the concrete in Las Vegas. He can be heard screaming that he’s innocent.

The Las Vegas Police Department also released body camera video of the incident.

The body camera video shows the chaos at the casino before showing Bennett on the ground.

Bennett said police singled him out as he was running from a sharp sound following the Aug. 26 fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

Hours after the fight, outside of Drai’s nightclub, a loud sound was heard which sounded like gunshots.

Bennett said he was scared for his safety and ran from the sound, but was stopped at gunpoint by a police officer who ordered him to the ground and threatened to “blow my f—ing head off” if he moved.

He wrote that he was “terrified and confused.”

“A second officer came over and forcefully jammed his knee into my back, making it difficult for me to breathe,” wrote Bennett. “They then cinched the handcuffs on my wrists so tight that my fingers went numb.”

Bennett was not arrested. He claims officers gave him no justification for the incident.

