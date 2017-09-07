100 PG&E employees leave for Florida to restore power to Hurricane Irma victims

By and Published:


FLORIDA (KRON)– Nearly 100 Pacific Gas and Electric employees based out of the Bay Area are leaving for Florida Thursday morning to restore power to Hurricane Irma victims.

Support teams, supervisors, and technicians with PG&E were enlisted as part of a mutual agreement with Florida. The agreement calls for action and resources in case of an emergency.

Crews won’t get to work immediately. They’ll wait for the storm to pass and then kick into gear to begin restoring power.

