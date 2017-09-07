GILROY (KRON) — The Bally Fire in Gilroy that charred 130 acres was caused by four teens playing with illegal fireworks, police said.
Four teens, between 14 and 15 years old, were seen playing with the “firecrackers” on the hillside near the 1900 block of Ballybunion Court, police said. As they ignited the fireworks, the fire started on the hillside.
The fire then spread out of control, police said.
Police interviewed the teens and cited them for unlawfully causing a fire.
They were released to their parents afterward, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
