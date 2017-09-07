Bay Area heat wave blamed for 6 deaths

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Authorities say the extreme heat wave that hit the Bay Area over Labor Day weekend caused six deaths.

San Mateo County Coroner Robert Foucrault said three people died of shock due to heat stroke. They were 95, 90 and 79 years old.

It’s unclear at this time what cities they lived in.

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office said three people also died due to extreme heat in the city.

Those three people who died were born in the 1920s and 1930s. They lived independently and died at their homes and 911 received no calls from them.

Over the weekend, San Francisco saw record-breaking heat where temperatures reached 106 degrees.

Some meteorologists ranked it among California’s worst heat wave ever, given the margin by which heat records were broken and the extent of heat records across the state.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES