PACIFICA (KRON) — A beloved Pacifica middle school band director was hit and killed by his own car outside the school he taught at on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. in front of Ingrid B. Lacey School, located in the 1400 block of Palmetto Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Jerry Downs, the band teacher at the school, unconscious and suffering from major injuries.

Paramedics tried to revive the 62-year-old Pacifica man and rushed him to the hospital where he died.

A preliminary investigation found Downs was hit by his own car, which rolled away.

No students were hurt in the incident.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES