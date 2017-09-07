Cat 5 Hurricane Irma still maintaining 180 mph winds, taking aim for Bahamas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Irma is not losing any steam. The monster hurricane is still maintaining 180 mph winds as it moves closer to the Bahamas after killing 10 people in the Caribbean.
A hurricane warning has just been extended to the southeastern, central and northwestern Bahamas.
“No major changes as of the 8 a.m. advisory. Irma remains a dangerous Category 5 hurricane with 180 mph winds. The storm will likely remain a Category 5 as it slams into the Turk and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas. A sharp turn to the north is expected, which will put Florida at risk of a landfall,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.
“Irma is expected to reach the southern tip of Florida by early Sunday morning as a Category 4 hurricane.”
Right now, the eye of Irma is moving west-northwest of off the northern coast of Hispaniola and is headed for the Turk and Caicos Islands.
Here is a summary of warning and watches that are in effect-
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:
- Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with Haiti
- Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas
- Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands
- Central Bahamas
- Northwestern Bahamas
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:
- Cuba from Matanzas province eastward to Guantanamo province
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- Dominican Republic from south of Cabo Engano westward to the southern border with Haiti
- Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince
- Cuba provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, and Las Tunas
