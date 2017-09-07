Cat 5 Hurricane Irma still maintaining 180 mph winds, taking aim for Bahamas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Irma is not losing any steam. The monster hurricane is still maintaining 180 mph winds as it moves closer to the Bahamas after killing 10 people in the Caribbean.

A hurricane warning has just been extended to the southeastern, central and northwestern Bahamas.

“No major changes as of the 8 a.m. advisory. Irma remains a dangerous Category 5 hurricane with 180 mph winds. The storm will likely remain a Category 5 as it slams into the Turk and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas. A sharp turn to the north is expected, which will put Florida at risk of a landfall,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.

“Irma is expected to reach the southern tip of Florida by early Sunday morning as a Category 4 hurricane.”

Right now, the eye of Irma is moving west-northwest of off the northern coast of Hispaniola and is headed for the Turk and Caicos Islands.

Here is a summary of warning and watches that are in effect-

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with Haiti

Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas

Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

Central Bahamas

Northwestern Bahamas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Cuba from Matanzas province eastward to Guantanamo province

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dominican Republic from south of Cabo Engano westward to the southern border with Haiti Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince Cuba provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, and Las Tunas



