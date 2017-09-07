Cat 5 Hurricane Irma still maintaining 180 mph winds, taking aim for Bahamas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Irma is not losing any steam. The monster hurricane is still maintaining 180 mph winds as it moves closer to the Bahamas after killing 10 people in the Caribbean.

A hurricane warning has just been extended to the southeastern, central and northwestern Bahamas.

“No major changes as of the 8 a.m. advisory. Irma remains a dangerous Category 5 hurricane with 180 mph winds. The storm will likely remain a Category 5 as it slams into the Turk and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas. A sharp turn to the north is expected, which will put Florida at risk of a landfall,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.

“Irma is expected to reach the southern tip of Florida by early Sunday morning as a Category 4 hurricane.”

Right now, the eye of Irma is moving west-northwest of off the northern coast of Hispaniola and is headed for the Turk and Caicos Islands.

Here is a summary of warning and watches that are in effect-

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

  • Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with Haiti
  • Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas
  • Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands
  • Central Bahamas
  • Northwestern Bahamas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

  • Cuba from Matanzas province eastward to Guantanamo province

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

    • Dominican Republic from south of Cabo Engano westward to the southern border with Haiti
    • Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince
    • Cuba provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, and Las Tunas

