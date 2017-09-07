Driver to face DUI charges in Alameda crash that killed 3

ALAMEDA (KRON) — A driver will face DUI charges in an Alameda crash that killed three people over Memorial Day Weekend.

Police say the driver of the truck will be facing several charges including driving while intoxicated.

The case is in the hands of the district attorney’s office, which plans to go to trial.

The deadly collision happened on May 29 at the intersection of Park Street and Lincoln Avenue.

The truck hit a minivan. The woman inside survived.

Two teens, along with a third man in the truck, died.

