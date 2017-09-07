Equifax says breach exposed social security numbers from 143 million Americans

ATLANTA (AP) – Credit monitoring company Equifax says breach exposed social security numbers and other data from 143 million Americans.

Information from Equifax:

The information accessed primarily includes names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some instances, driver’s license numbers. In addition, credit card numbers for approximately 209,000 U.S. consumers, and certain dispute documents with personal identifying information for approximately 182,000 U.S. consumers, were accessed. As part of its investigation of this application vulnerability, Equifax also identified unauthorized access to limited personal information for certain UK and Canadian residents. Equifax will work with UK and Canadian regulators to determine appropriate next steps. The company has found no evidence that personal information of consumers in any other country has been impacted.

The company has set up a website, http://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com, for people to check if their data was leaked and to what extent.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES