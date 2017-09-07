DUBLIN (KRON) — Police are searching for two women who walked away from a minimum-security prison in Dublin.

Anna Armstrong, 34, and Irene Mitchell, 37, escaped the Satellite Prison Camp Monday evening shortly after 7 p.m.

Both were serving time on federal drug charges.

Marshals and state authorities are actively searching for the two women.

Armstrong is described as a white woman with black hair and brown eyes who stands around 5 feet 5 inches and weighs about 175 pounds.

She was sentenced in the Southern District of California to a 63-month sentence for Importation of Methamphetamine, with a projected release date of May 26, 2021.

Mitchell is described as a Native American woman with black hair and brown eyes who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

She was sentenced in the District of Montana to a 132-month sentence for Conspiracy with Intent to Distribute Methamphetemine, with a projected release date of June 29, 2022.

Anyone with information about these individuals should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (415) 436-7600.

