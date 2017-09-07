Grass fire in San Francisco under control

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A fire burning Thursday morning prompted a San Francisco high school to shelter-in-place.

The grass fire sparked at around 10:24 a.m. near Middlefield Drive and Lake Merced Boulevard.

Lowell High School located at 1101 Eucalyptus Drive was under a precautionary shelter-in-place order, according to fire officials.

The fire was under control and the shelter in place was lifted by 11 a.m.

No structures caught fire and there were no injuries.

#090717WF1 FIRE IS UNDER CONTROL AND THE SHELTER IN PLACE FOR LOWELL HS IS LIFTED NO INJ NO STRUCTURES UNDER INV 1056 Hrs pic.twitter.com/Mnkb7i4pKl — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) September 7, 2017

Lowell HS to shelter in place as a precaution SFUSD advised No injuries No Structures 1028 Hrs https://t.co/jVDMwGVcBL — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) September 7, 2017

