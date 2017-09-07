Grass fire in San Francisco under control

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A fire burning Thursday morning prompted a San Francisco high school to shelter-in-place.

The grass fire sparked at around 10:24 a.m. near Middlefield Drive and Lake Merced Boulevard.

Lowell High School located at 1101 Eucalyptus Drive was under a precautionary shelter-in-place order, according to fire officials.

The fire was under control and the shelter in place was lifted by 11 a.m.

No structures caught fire and there were no injuries.

Stay with KRON4 New for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s