TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A total of 110 volunteers in the Florida Attorney General’s Office filed 1,500 price gouging calls on Wednesday.

Five hundred complaints have been filed and more are coming.

The most common complaints dealt with gas, bottled water, and food.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she has “Amazon on speed dial” after third party distributors tried to tack on $100 shipping fees for a case of bottled water.

“But, what you’ve got are these third party vendors who are trying to trick people by saying water is at somewhat of a responsible rate, yet charging $100 shipping fee,” Bondi said. “That’s sickening. It’s disgusting. It’s unacceptable and we’re not going to have it. If that’s happing, let us know so we can stop it for you, please.”

Each violation of price gouging can result in a $1,000 civil fine, with a maximum fine of $25,000.

If you think you are being overcharged because of the weather emergency, call 1-866-9-NO-SCAM.

Amazon issued the following statement to 8 On Your Side on Wednesday:

“We do not engage in surge pricing and product prices do not fluctuate by region or delivery location. We are actively monitoring our website and removing offers on bottled water that substantially exceed the recent average sales price. Prices have not widely fluctuated in the last month. Lower priced offers are quickly selling out, leaving higher priced offers from third party sellers. If customers think an offer has substantially increased in price we encourage them to contact Amazon customer service directly and work with us so we can investigate and take the appropriate action.”

