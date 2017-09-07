Las Vegas Police asks NFL to investigate Seahawks’ Bennett

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metro Police union is asking the National Football League to investigate Michael Bennett and consider punishing the all-pro defensive end.

In a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, union president Det. Steve Grammas called Bennett’s accusations that he was profiled, threatened, and abused by Las Vegas officers last month “false and offensive.”

Grammas said the union believes the investigation will conclude officers acted correctly, and that Bennett was not singled out based on his race.

Bennett, an outspoken star for the Seattle Seahawks, claims officers forced him to the ground at gunpoint, threatened to blow off his head, and held him painfully, despite having no reason to suspect Bennett of a crime. It came during a chaotic situation inside the Cromwell Casino in the early hours of August 27th, following reports of an active shooter at the property.

Bennett claims police sought him out solely because he was an African American in the wrong place.

But Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill painted a very different story. McMahill said as teams swept the casino floor, they encountered Bennett crouched behind a slot machine, and that Bennett ran as police approached.

The officer that first encountered Bennett on Las Vegas Boulevard had not activated his body camera. However, McMahill says investigators are reviewing more than 120 videos of the incident.

Metro has launched an internal investigation and promised that officers will be punished if they violated Bennett’s civil rights.

In his letter to the NFL, Grammas did not mention specific penalties he believe Bennett should face, but that the NFL should take “appropriate action”. Grammas noted the NFL has allowed Bennett to sit during the playing of the national anthem before games, but wrote he hopes “…the league will not ignore Bennet’s false accusations against our police officers.”

