SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Instead of hot weather, San Francisco got a round a light rain Thursday morning.

The rain graced Downtown San Francisco around 7:00 a.m.

KRON4’s James Fletcher said showers were also reported in Marin County, Sonoma County, and Novato.

The rain lasted very briefly.

