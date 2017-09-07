New Michael Jackson album coming this fall

(CNN) – A new Michael Jackson album is set for release this fall. It’s called “Michael Jackson Scream” and it is a compilation that will coincide with the Halloween season.

Songs include, “Ghosts,” “Torture,” and “Thriller.”

“Scream” will also feature a new mash-up bonus track called, “Blood on the Dance Floor” and “Dangerous.”

In addition to downloads, streaming, and CDs, “Scream will be released on glow-in-the-dark vinyl.

Release parties are planned for cities around the world including Los Angeles, Tokyo, and London.

“Scream” will be released September 29.

