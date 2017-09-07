New Michael Jackson album coming this fall

(CNN) – A new Michael Jackson album is set for release this fall. It’s called “Michael Jackson Scream” and it is a compilation that will coincide with the Halloween season.
It’s called “Michael Jackson Scream” and it is a compilation that will coincide with the Halloween season.
Songs include, “Ghosts,” “Torture,” and “Thriller.”
“Scream” will also feature a new mash-up bonus track called, “Blood on the Dance Floor” and “Dangerous.”
In addition to downloads, streaming, and CDs, “Scream will be released on glow-in-the-dark vinyl.
Release parties are planned for cities around the world including Los Angeles, Tokyo, and London.
“Scream” will be released September 29.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- US APPEALS COURT REJECTS TRUMP’S LIMITED VIEW OF TRAVEL BAN
- DATA FROM 143 MILLION AMERICANS EXPOSED IN HACK
- OAKLAND FIRE CAPTAIN ARRESTED ON CHILD PORN CHARGES
- 4 ROBBERY SUSPECTS DETAINED IN OAKLAND
- FEMALE INMATES WALK AWAY FROM DUBLIN PRISON
- JUDGE: BRAIN DEAD GIRL MAY STILL BE ALIVE
- 15-YEAR-OLD GIRL HELD 29 DAYS, TIED UP AND RAPED