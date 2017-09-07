Oakland fire captain arrested on child porn charges

LAFAYETTE (KRON)– An Oakland Fire Captain was arrested on Wednesday by Lafayette police after he was accused of possessing child pornography.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, on Aug. 19 the Contra Costa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force launched an investigation into 58-year-old Richard Chew.

Police obtained a search warrant to enter Chew’s Lafayette home on Harper Court.

Officers said they found child pornography on his computer and other storage devices.

Chew was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for possession of child pornography. His bail was set at $200,000

