Oakland Police Officer arrested on suspicion of DUI

OPD Officer Bryan Budgin (Alameda County Sheriff's Department)

OAKLAND (KRON) — An Oakland Police Officer was arrested Wednesday night for suspicion on driving under the influence.

Oakland Police Officer Bryan Budgin was arrested on Interstate 580 near Pleasanton.

KRON4 is working to confirm more information regarding the incident.

