Police activity happening near a San Mateo high school

SAN MATEO (KRON) — Police activity was happening near a San Mateo high school on Thursday afternoon, police said.
The activity was happening near Hillsdale High School.
Students at the school have been released.
Officers are asking people to avoid the area for the next hour.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating.
Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- CHARLES MANSON FOLLOWER GRANTED PAROLE
- RAY LEWIS: TWEET COST KAEPERNICK JOB WITH RAVENS
- VIDEO: LAS VEGAS POLICE HANDCUFF SEAHAWKS’ BENNETT
- 15-YEAR-OLD SUSPECTED OF STARTING OREGON FIRE
- MAN ARRESTED FOR SHOOTING DEER TO DEATH
- NOOSE FOUND AT EAST BAY HIGH SCHOOL
- DONATE TO KRON4’S HARVEY RELIEF FUND