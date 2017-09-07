Police activity happening near a San Mateo high school

SAN MATEO (KRON) — Police activity was happening near a San Mateo high school on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The activity was happening near Hillsdale High School.

Students at the school have been released.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area for the next hour.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating.

