OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland Police officers detained four robbery suspects Thursday afternoon in Oakland’s Jingletown neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery and engaged in a brief pursuit of the suspects.

The pursuit ended in the area of 28th Avenue and Chapman Street where officers continued to search for the suspects.

As police searched the area, they told residents to stay inside.

At around 4 p.m., officers announced that they had detained four suspects.

No one was injured during the incident.

Jingletown is a neighborhood between the Park Street and Fruitvale Bridges that connect Oakland to Alameda.

