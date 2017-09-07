Police activity reported in San Francisco, avoid area

Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– San Francisco’s Department of Emergency Management warned residents of police activity Thursday morning.

According to a tweet sent out by the department, the activity near Arkansas Street between 16th and 17th.

Residents in the vicinity of the reported activity were told to shelter in place.

 

Police have not released details surrounding the incident.

