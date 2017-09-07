Police activity reported in San Francisco, avoid area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– San Francisco’s Department of Emergency Management warned residents of police activity Thursday morning.

According to a tweet sent out by the department, the activity near Arkansas Street between 16th and 17th.

Residents in the vicinity of the reported activity were told to shelter in place.

#SanFrancisco commuters avoid Arkansas Street between 16th and 17th. Police action underway. https://t.co/kwrlsLSK17 — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) September 7, 2017

Police have not released details surrounding the incident.