President Trump has a message for those impacted by DACA decision

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump during his arrival at Bismarck Municipal Airport, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 in Bismarck, N.D. Trump is in North Dakota to promote his tax overhaul plan. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– President Trump made an attempt at easing the mind of those affected by his decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

He tweeted that those who are undocumented could rest easy because there will be no action taken during the six-month period.

President Trump has given Congress six months to come up with a program to replace DACA, which was meant to help undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

