President Trump has a message for those impacted by DACA decision

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– President Trump made an attempt at easing the mind of those affected by his decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

He tweeted that those who are undocumented could rest easy because there will be no action taken during the six-month period.

For all of those (DACA) that are concerned about your status during the 6 month period, you have nothing to worry about – No action! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2017

President Trump has given Congress six months to come up with a program to replace DACA, which was meant to help undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

