Raiders OC Downing faces LeBeau in 1st game as play-caller

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) Todd Downing has spent the past two years building up a relationship with Derek Carr as his quarterbacks coach with the Oakland Raiders.

The two play golf, talk current events and most importantly immerse themselves in all aspects of football. With Downing heading into his first game as an NFL play-caller following an offseason promotion to coordinator, the hope is the strength of that relationship will pay big dividends on the field.

“It’s almost eerie sometimes how he and I can finish each other’s sentences,” Downing said. “That’s something that’s really comfortable to have your first time around as a coordinator. You don’t have to always be the one to say, `Hey, this is the way we’re going to do things,’ or `Hey, this is the way I want to see this.’ When you get to share that with your trigger man, that’s a pretty special thing. So I don’t take that for anything less than a blessing.”