Raiders OC Downing faces LeBeau in 1st game as play-caller

FILE - In this May 30, 2017, file photo, Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing watches drills during the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility in Alameda, Calif. Downing has spent the past two years building up a relationship with Derek Carr as his quarterbacks coach. The two play golf, talk current events and most importantly immerse themselves in all aspects of football. With Downing heading into his first game as NFL play-caller following an offseason promotion to coordinator, the hope is the strength of that relationship will pay big dividends on the field. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) Todd Downing has spent the past two years building up a relationship with Derek Carr as his quarterbacks coach with the Oakland Raiders.

The two play golf, talk current events and most importantly immerse themselves in all aspects of football. With Downing heading into his first game as an NFL play-caller following an offseason promotion to coordinator, the hope is the strength of that relationship will pay big dividends on the field.

“It’s almost eerie sometimes how he and I can finish each other’s sentences,” Downing said. “That’s something that’s really comfortable to have your first time around as a coordinator. You don’t have to always be the one to say, `Hey, this is the way we’re going to do things,’ or `Hey, this is the way I want to see this.’ When you get to share that with your trigger man, that’s a pretty special thing. So I don’t take that for anything less than a blessing.”

