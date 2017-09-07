SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police have identified a man who was shot to death Tuesday night.
Officers say 39-year-old Cesar Paguada, of San Jose, was the victim of a shooting that happened in the 1900 block of Story Road at about 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The gunman remains at large and police have not released any additional information regarding what led up to the shooting.
