San Jose police identify man shot, killed on Story Road

By and Published:

 

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police have identified a man who was shot to death Tuesday night.

Officers say 39-year-old Cesar Paguada, of San Jose, was the victim of a shooting that happened in the 1900 block of Story Road at about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The gunman remains at large and police have not released any additional information regarding what led up to the shooting.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s