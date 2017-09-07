Stanford roomies ready to meet up when Panthers face 49ers

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2017, file photo, San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (94) moves off the line during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, Calif. Thomas shared a suite with Christian McCaffrey in college together Stanford, played heated games against him in Connect Four and helped lead the Cardinal to great success on the field as future top 10 picks in the NFL draft. With players set to make their pro debut Sunday when McCaffrey and Carolina visit Thomas and San Francisco, the 49ers rookie defensive lineman will get the opportunity to do something he always wanted at practice in college: tackle McCaffrey. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron, File)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Solomon Thomas shared a suite with Christian McCaffrey in college at Stanford, played heated games against him in Connect Four, and they helped lead the Cardinal to great success on the field as future top 10 picks in the NFL draft.

With both players set to make their pro debut Sunday when McCaffrey and Carolina visit Thomas and San Francisco, the 49ers rookie defensive lineman will get the opportunity to do something he always wanted at practice in college.

“We weren’t allowed to tackle Christian,” Thomas said. “We wanted to keep him healthy back at school. It will be fun to finally get to hit him. If I get that chance, I have to take advantage of it.”

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s