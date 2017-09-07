Stanford roomies ready to meet up when Panthers face 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Solomon Thomas shared a suite with Christian McCaffrey in college at Stanford, played heated games against him in Connect Four, and they helped lead the Cardinal to great success on the field as future top 10 picks in the NFL draft.

With both players set to make their pro debut Sunday when McCaffrey and Carolina visit Thomas and San Francisco, the 49ers rookie defensive lineman will get the opportunity to do something he always wanted at practice in college.

“We weren’t allowed to tackle Christian,” Thomas said. “We wanted to keep him healthy back at school. It will be fun to finally get to hit him. If I get that chance, I have to take advantage of it.”