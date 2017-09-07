Study: Middle-aged women not getting enough sleep

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON/CNN) — If you’re a woman, chances are you didn’t get enough sleep last night.

A new government study found that women between 40 and 59 years old are more likely to suffer from poor sleep quality.

Not getting enough sleep increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

While related factors like menopausal transition can’t be controlled, healthy sleep habits can.

To help wind down when it’s time for bed, try keeping your room cool and dark.

Experts say women in this age range should aim for 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night.

