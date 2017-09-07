Taco Bell employees fatally shoot armed robber

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say three employees of a Cleveland Taco Bell opened fire on two armed robbers, killing one.

Police have said two masked robbers entered the restaurant early Wednesday and ordered three employees to lie on the floor. Police say three other employees pulled out handguns and opened fire, shooting one of the suspects six times. The other suspect ran off.

The Cuyahoga  County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday said the man killed was 24-year-old De’Carlo Jackson.

Investigators say Jackson was found with a loaded gun in his hand. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

No one has been arrested. The employees who opened fire are said to be two 19-year-old men and a 23-year-old man.

A Taco Bell spokeswoman told Cleveland.com the company is “shocked” by the shooting and is offering counseling to employees.

