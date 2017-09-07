The World According to Gary: Seahawks’ Bennett says he feared death by Las Vegas police



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about Seahawk’s Michael Bennett launching an investigation into the actions of a Las Vegas police officer and musician Kid Rock in hot water.

Seahawks defensive end, Michael Bennett, accused Las Vegas police of racially motivated excessive force. Michael said he was threatened at gunpoint by police following a report that shots were heard at a casino hotel.

He claims that he was handcuffed face-down on the ground after one officer held a gun to his head.

Kid Rock is facing backlash after he made comments about former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. A civil rights organization is demanding his upcoming Detroit concert be canceled.

