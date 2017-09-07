Two Sacramento police officers shot

By Published: Updated:
(Sacramento PD)

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Two Sacramento police officers have been shot Thursday morning.

According to the Sacramento Police Department’s Twitter page, the officers have non-life threatening injuries and the suspect was also shot.

This happened at 27th Avenue near a police sub-station.

Further information is unavailable at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s