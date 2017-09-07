Two Sacramento police officers shot

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Two Sacramento police officers have been shot Thursday morning.

According to the Sacramento Police Department’s Twitter page, the officers have non-life threatening injuries and the suspect was also shot.

This happened at 27th Avenue near a police sub-station.

3300 Block 27th av:officer involved shooting -2 officers shot/non life threatening-Pls stay out of the area,will provide updates here #sacpd pic.twitter.com/fikNZq8SP1 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 7, 2017

Further information is unavailable at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES