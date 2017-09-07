USGS: 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting that a 6.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Japan.
The earthquake hit around 10:43 a.m. PST near Bonin Islands, within the Japan region.
Prelim M6.1 earthquake Bonin Islands, Japan region Sep-7 17:26 UTC, updates https://t.co/mgRjOewvm2
— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) September 7, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- CHARLES MANSON FOLLOWER GRANTED PAROLE
- RAY LEWIS: TWEET COST KAEPERNICK JOB WITH RAVENS
- VIDEO: LAS VEGAS POLICE HANDCUFF SEAHAWKS’ BENNETT
- 15-YEAR-OLD SUSPECTED OF STARTING OREGON FIRE
- MAN ARRESTED FOR SHOOTING DEER TO DEATH
- NOOSE FOUND AT EAST BAY HIGH SCHOOL
- DONATE TO KRON4’S HARVEY RELIEF FUND