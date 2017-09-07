USGS: 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting that a 6.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Japan.

The earthquake hit around 10:43 a.m. PST near Bonin Islands, within the Japan region.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s