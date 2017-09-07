USGS: 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting that a 6.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Japan.

The earthquake hit around 10:43 a.m. PST near Bonin Islands, within the Japan region.

Prelim M6.1 earthquake Bonin Islands, Japan region Sep-7 17:26 UTC, updates https://t.co/mgRjOewvm2 — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) September 7, 2017

