MEXICO CITY (AP) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8 has struck off Mexico’s southern coast, according to the United States Geological Survey.

People are reportedly running from swaying buildings.

Lights are knocked out in parts of Mexico City.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state. It had a depth of 35 kilometers.

Even in distant Mexico City the quake was felt so strongly that frightened residents gathered in the streets in the dark, fearing buildings would collapse.

