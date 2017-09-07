DENVER, Colorado (KRON/CNN) — Most of us have seen dinosaur skeletons and fossils over the years–at museums and exhibits and such.

But now, you can own one if you can afford it.

The 68-million-year-old remains of a triceratops are now on sale at an exhibit in Colorado.

The price is for $200,000.

And if that doesn’t tickle your fancy, perhaps a 52-million-year-old large Trionyx soft-shell sea turtle is more your speed.

Well, not so fast. The cost is $250,000.

While the exhibit admits its prices are high, officials say you can’t put a price on history.

