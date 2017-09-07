UNION CITY (KRON) — A man sexually battered a woman on a Union City walking trail off Union City Boulevard at Kohoutek Way.

The victim said she has seen the suspect before.

Seconds after a woman stepped foot on this trail Monday, and not long after she had a trail of her own, an alleged sexual predator pounced on her.

“Very frightening,” said Carmen Robinson, who works nearby.

The alleged attack happened at around 6:30 a.m.

The victim helped investigators develop a composite sketch of the man.

“Very concerned,” said Rubi Myrick, who also works nearby. “We take walks on that trail sometimes.”

The woman, who police say was sexually battered, was alone at the time.

Robinson and Myrick say they often take walks in the area on their lunch breaks.

They say the man does not look familiar.

Both women said they would keep their eyes open.

Union City police Sgt. Steve Mendez says that this was actually the ninth time that the victim had encountered the suspect on this walking trail.

In the eight previous occasions, she tells police that he walked up to her and asked her to be his friend.

She denied him and then he walked away.

This time, Mendez says that he groped her.

“She was able to call 911 on the cell phone because she felt that he was either going to attack her or grab her, which he ultimately did and as the attack occurred, the 911 dispatcher was able to ask her questions, and we believe that because she had the dispatcher on the phone, he was scared away,” Sgt. Mendez said.

Sgt. Mendez says the victim believes the man is either Hispanic or Filipino, standing 5 foot 7 inches tall, with a stocky build.

He is always seen by the victim wearing a T-shirt, basketball shorts, and tennis shoes.

“Our detectives are currently looking into local sex registrants and…checking up to see if any of them match the description that was provided with the victim,” Sgt. Mendez said.

