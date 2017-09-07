CNN) – Being tall has its benefits, and according to a new study, its drawbacks.

According to a new study, being the Jolly Green Giant can actually be bad for your health.

According to a study in the Journal Circulation, people who are over 6 feet have a greater risk for blood clots.

They also found that the shortest women and men had the lowest risk of getting them.

And this isn’t the only health concern that has been linked to how tall you are. Cancer, heart problems, gestational diabetes, and even the length of your life, have been linked to the length of your body.

The CDC says blood clots kill about 60,000 people in the United States each year.

