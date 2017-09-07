MENLO PARK (KRON) — Four of California’s Urban Search-and-Rescue teams have received the call and will be headed to Florida to deal with Hurricane Irma.

Among those teams is Task Force 3 out of Menlo Park.

About 3:30 p.m. Thursday, 16 members of California Urban Search-and-Rescue Task Force 3 returned to Menlo Park after spending a week in Texas responding to Hurricane Harvey.

“We were in the water going at it,” Rescue team manager Capt. Seth Johnson said. “We were in boats, in large military vehicles, driving around with National Guardsmen picking people up from their homes.”

But 30 minutes after their arrival, there is another disaster call, this time, to send a much larger team to Florida to respond to Hurricane Irma.

Team members that just got back won’t be going but their gear will, so in just a few hours, they gave everything a thorough cleaning, checked to make sure boat motors were running properly, and serviced vehicles.

Over the next few hours, team members will begin arriving and loading nearly 60,000 pounds of gear onto semis, which will be driven out to Florida to meet the team.

