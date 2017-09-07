SEATTLE, Washington (KRON) — A pregnant woman wearing a crop top says a restaurant denied her service because her baby bump was showing.

Charisha Gobin stopped by the Buzz Inn Steakhouse with her family on Sunday night.

A server kicked her out. They said her shirt violated a health code.

Gobin is 7.5 months pregnant with twins.

However, the server says she would have asked anyone else in this same top to leave the restaurant.

Charisha says she’s never heard of a crop top not counting as a shirt.

“I was wearing a shirt. It had sleeves,” Gobin said. “I didn’t even have cleavage showing. Just because my belly was bigger and sticking out, but had it been anyone else, I don’t think there would’ve been any problem whatsoever.”

The restaurant has since apologized to Gobin for the incident.

However, the mother-to-be says the steakhouse has lost her business.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES